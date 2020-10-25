1/1
Scott Michael GERR
1952 - 2020
67, of St Paul Passed away October 17th peacefully with his loving wife, Linda by his side. Private services will be held for the family. Scott was born on December 24th, 1952 in St Paul to David and Theodora Gerr. Scott married Linda on December 31, 1996 and this is when theirnew adventure leaving a beautiful trail of lasting memories. A few of their favorite times together including riding their Harleys through, Colorado, Wyoming, and South Dakota for the Sturgis motorcycle rally, their annual family trip up north to Lake Superior, going fishing together, their spring trip to South Padre, and of course spending time with their beautiful family. Scott's charisma and charm will be missed greatly by so many. Scott is survived by his wife Linda, two children, two step children, eight step grandchildren, and his three siblings. Scott was preceded in death by his parents. Arrangements by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boldt Funeral Homes
300 Prairie Avenue
Faribault, MN 55021
(507) 334-4481
