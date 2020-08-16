Scott OLSON

Age 56 of White Bear Lake Passed Away Unexpectedly Preceded in death by his mother, Joanne and nephew, Bobby. Scott is survived by his father, Robert; brother, Steve; sister, Deb; significant other, Darci; uncle, Johnny; nephew, Jesse; good friends, Chuck and Glenn; and by many other family and friends. Scott enjoyed being outdoors camping, fishing and hunting. He loved canning and sharing his food with friends and family. Scott would sing to anyone who would listen to him, including his dogs. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, Scott's family will be having a private service at a later date.