"Coach Zurn" Of Stillwater Minnesota Age 49. Beloved dad, brother and uncle was taken too soon from us after a courageous battle with cancer. Scott is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Arlene Zurn. He is survived by Lynn; his children Aidan, Chloe, Gavin and Grayson; his siblings Cheryl, Darryl, Nancy, Mary, Rob, Lynda and Julie and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Public visitation will be held at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake on Thursday, October 29 from 4-7 PM. A private funeral Mass will take place the following day at 11 AM at Saint Mary's of the Lake Church in White Bear Lake. The livestream of Mass may be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMhrH7-pdWcE4BoIyYRjdiw/
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for Scott's children. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a walk through line for visitors. We will need to move through the line quickly as we want to make sure and see all of the Zurn Strong supporters.