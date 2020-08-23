Age 61 — Passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 of natural causes. Scott was born October 28, 1958 and was a lifelong Saint Paul resident. He was a 30+ years employee of Morrissey Hospitality, The Saint Paul Hotel, along with other Twin Cities restaurants. Scott was an active member of Local 17, and a strong advocate for what was just. Scott was known to greet you with a hug and a chuckle, and was a kind and compassionate spirit. He is survived by his sisters, Catherine (Bob Olson) Axtell, Cynthia (Tom) Lindquist, Patrice Trevino (Ann Yonts); brothers, Stephen Trevino and Brian Trevino; nieces & nephews, Lisa (Joe) DeWaele, Robert Axtell, Tiffaney (Willie) Valentine, Jennifer (David) Bower, Griffin (Kayla) Trevino; ten great and two great-great nieces & nephews; and numerous lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur & Marlyn Trevino. We are in strange and unusual times; there is no room or space large enough to accommodate his family & friends. Due to COVID there will not be a Celebration of Life.