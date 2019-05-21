Home

Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Scott Rolland MEYER

Scott Rolland MEYER Obituary
Good and Caring Man Age 54, of St. Paul Park Passed away after a year-long illness on May 19, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Frank & Joyce (Wiley). Survived by wife Lisa (Hypes); siblings Sharyl Bussen (Mike), Connie O'Gara (Kevin) and Craig Meyer (Bo) and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Service Thursday, May 23rd at 11:00 am at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway. Visitation Wednesday from 4-7:00 pm and one hour before the service on Thursday. Scott had a keen appreciation for good scotch and fine cigars.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 21, 2019
