64 Years Old Lakeland, MN, formerly of Ellsworth, WI Passed away 01/20/20. Beloved son, brother, cousin, friend, uncle and husband. Survived by wife Georgia; step-mother Beverly; siblings Steve (Sherry) Schellhaass, Cheryl (Mark) Hellestad, Susan (Gary) Lisowe, Jeff (Karen) Schellhaass, Gerard (Chris) Drewek, Mary (Bob) Goedeke, Annette (Scott) Bunyea, David (Rupali) Drewek, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, and very special friends Buzz and Deb Sorge. Mass of Christian Burial, 11AM Friday, January 24, 2020, Church of Saint Bridget's, 211 E. Division Street, River Falls, WI. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial Masses preferred. Thanks to the doctors and nurses who cared for Scott.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020