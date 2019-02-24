|
Age 75 of Chanhassen, MN Passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 Former teacher in St. Louis Park. Survived by his loving family: wife Joanne LaHue Reinertson; sons and daughters-in-law Matt (Pam), Bret (Kristi); and grandchildren Chase, Paige, Ben, Madelyn, Brady, Brennan. Preceded in death by his father and mother James and Florence Reinterson, and grandson Aiden Reinertson. Memorial Service Monday March 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Gethsemane Lutheran Church (715 Minnetonka Mills Road, Hopkins, MN). Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials will be given to Mayo Clinic, Gethsemane Lutheran Church, and Carleton College. Johnson Funeral Home, Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019