Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Waconia
141 1st Street East
Waconia, MN 55387
952/442-2121
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
715 Minnetonka Mills Road
Hopkins, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott REINERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott T. REINERTSON


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scott T. REINERTSON Obituary
Age 75 of Chanhassen, MN Passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 Former teacher in St. Louis Park. Survived by his loving family: wife Joanne LaHue Reinertson; sons and daughters-in-law Matt (Pam), Bret (Kristi); and grandchildren Chase, Paige, Ben, Madelyn, Brady, Brennan. Preceded in death by his father and mother James and Florence Reinterson, and grandson Aiden Reinertson. Memorial Service Monday March 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Gethsemane Lutheran Church (715 Minnetonka Mills Road, Hopkins, MN). Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials will be given to Mayo Clinic, Gethsemane Lutheran Church, and Carleton College. Johnson Funeral Home, Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now