Age 37 Of Stillwater Passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 surrounded by family after a lengthy illness. Preceded in death by grandparents and uncle, Roger. Survived by parents, Gary and Roberta; brother, Justin (Meagan); and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members. Scott loved the Minnesota Wild, was an avid golfer and will be remembered as a caring person who was always willing to help others. Celebration of Scott's Life will be 4PM, Monday, March 11th at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Visitation Sunday, March 10th from 5PM – 7PM at Bradshaw and one hour prior to the Service. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019