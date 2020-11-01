1/
Sean Patrick DONOHUE
1957 - 2020
Age 62 of Lindstrom, MN Dec. 16, 1957 to Oct. 28, 2020 Proud father, faithful and spirit filled believer, beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Preceded in death by wife Mary Donohue, parents Edward Donohue and Marie Lindner, and brother, Timothy Donohue. Survived by daughters Lauren and Erin Donohue. Siblings Megan (Duane) Phinney, Bridget Donohue, Mary (Mark) Gerard, Katie (Dave) Urban and Patrick (Anne) Donohue. His smile, jokes and laughter will be missed by all who knew him and his witty ways. Celebration of Life location, date and time will be updated with the Grandstrand Funeral Home when available. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
