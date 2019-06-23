|
|
Age 85 of Stillwater, MN Died on June 16, 2019 after a long illness. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Gretchen (Froehlich) Caswell. Survived by daughters Elizabeth (Matthew) Caswell Dyer and Jennifer Caswell; son Seldon Caswell Jr; and grandchildren, Liam Ransom, Miles, Maeve and Isabella Caswell; sister Shirlee (Caswell) Bitney; brothers-in-law Richard Fleischhacker and Quentin Hietpas; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a wake held on Thursday, June 27, at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave, St Paul, MN from 4-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S. Albert St, St Paul, MN on Friday, June 28, at 11 AM preceded by a visitation from 10-11 AM at the church. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019