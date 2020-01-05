|
|
Age 91 of Shoreview, Minnesota My beloved soulmate for 69+ years died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was a treasured son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. A true sportsman that loved hunting, fishing, golf and bowling. Serge is preceded in death by brother, Alan "Beepo." He is survived by his wife Beverly; sons, Robert (Debra), David (Mary); daughters, Laura, and Kelly (Keith) Klein; sister, Diane (Allen) Volkenant; grandchildren, Scott, Clint, Justin, Travis, Cory, Robb, Jessie, Brelin, Brandon, Brittany, Bridget, Mackenzie and Connor. Also, 13 great-grand children; best friends, Jerry and Luana and many other caring friends and neighbors. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM, Tuesday, January 7th at St. Rose of Lima, (2048 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul) with visitation 1 hr prior. Till we meet again! 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020