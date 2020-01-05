Home

Serge KAUFENBERG
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima
2048 Hamline Ave N
St Paul, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima
2048 Hamline Ave N
St Paul, IL
Serge F. KAUFENBERG


1928 - 2020
Serge F. KAUFENBERG Obituary
Age 91 of Shoreview, Minnesota My beloved soulmate for 69+ years died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was a treasured son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. A true sportsman that loved hunting, fishing, golf and bowling. Serge is preceded in death by brother, Alan "Beepo." He is survived by his wife Beverly; sons, Robert (Debra), David (Mary); daughters, Laura, and Kelly (Keith) Klein; sister, Diane (Allen) Volkenant; grandchildren, Scott, Clint, Justin, Travis, Cory, Robb, Jessie, Brelin, Brandon, Brittany, Bridget, Mackenzie and Connor. Also, 13 great-grand children; best friends, Jerry and Luana and many other caring friends and neighbors. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM, Tuesday, January 7th at St. Rose of Lima, (2048 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul) with visitation 1 hr prior. Till we meet again! 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
