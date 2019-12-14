|
Of North Oaks, MN Died peacefully on Thursday, November 21. He was 90. Husband of the late Jody Mott; survived by his children, Sarah Mott, Mike Mott and Betsy Hawley; and grandchildren Sam, Claire, John, Alec and Graham; and a great grandchild, Mari. Skip grew up in Washington DC. He attended Andover Academy and MIT, graduating with a degree in business and engineering in 1951. He then entered the U.S. Army as a lieutenant, teaching thermodynamics at what is now the U.S. Space Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and working in the guided missile program at Redstone Arsenal. He began a 30-year career at Dow Chemical Company in 1955, eventually rising to the position of Director of Marketing Services for Dow Chemical U.S.A. He also was one of the founding members of the Midland, Michigan, Nature Center. An early retirement allowed Skip to focus his energy on his real passion, the natural world. After moving from Midland to White Bear Lake, MN, Skip completed an MS in Zoology at the University of Minnesota. He went on to do field research for The Nature Conservancy and various local organizations, including spending a month as a naturalist at the Conservancy's guest ranch near Glacier Park. He and Jody loved to travel and combined their interests in birds and nature with excursions around the world. They spent winters in Sanibel Island, Florida, for many years. Skip had many interests and a keen curiosity throughout his life. He was an accomplished painter and an incredible chef. He wrote a monthly nature column for the North Oaks Presbyterian Home newsletter for the last 10 years, publishing his last column in August. Until his very last days, he was a consummate reader. Family and friends will miss his book recommendations and commentary on the world at large. A memorial service will be held this summer. Donations in his memory may be made to: The Nature Conservancy of Minnesota or Montana, Planned Parenthood of Minnesota or the Hazelden Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019