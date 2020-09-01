51, of Hudson Passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Royal and Paulette. Shane will be deeply missed by his wife, Danielle Palmer; children, Patrick, Tucker, Darby, Zander, Cole, Lilliana, Rachel, Isaac, Brittany, and Cory; granddaughters, Riley, Charlie, and Ollie; sister, Kammi (LeRoy) Nelson; nephews, Oliver and Wyatt; and other family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, September 4 from 2-5pm at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home, 560 W 7th St., St. Paul, MN. Private service and interment at Willow River Cemetery, Hudson, WI. Wulff Godbout Funeral Home 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodboutfuneralhome.com