Shane Allen BURTON
51, of Hudson Passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Royal and Paulette. Shane will be deeply missed by his wife, Danielle Palmer; children, Patrick, Tucker, Darby, Zander, Cole, Lilliana, Rachel, Isaac, Brittany, and Cory; granddaughters, Riley, Charlie, and Ollie; sister, Kammi (LeRoy) Nelson; nephews, Oliver and Wyatt; and other family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, September 4 from 2-5pm at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home, 560 W 7th St., St. Paul, MN. Private service and interment at Willow River Cemetery, Hudson, WI. Wulff Godbout Funeral Home 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodboutfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
6512244868
