Dear Mother, Loving Grandma, Beloved Sister and Aunt Age 60, died peacefully surrounded by family Sept. 30, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Cecil and Larene Kehoe, infant son Ricky, brother Michael and brothers-in-law Jeff Krasean and Ron Bringgold. Dear mother of Emily (Jared) Pesta, Nathan (Rochelle) Schwalbach, Margaret (Nick Bruton) Kehoe-Nash; loving grandma of Jayna, Elyza, Eli and Adelin; beloved sister of Pat Krasean, Kathy (Pat) Peterson, Tom (Ramona) Kehoe, Joan (Tom) LeTourneau, Maureen (Denny) Anthony and Colleen (Roy) Gillette, also many beloved nieces and nephews; former husband and friend Rick Schwalbach. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:30 AM St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake, MN, visitation 1 hour before the service. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. Luncheon to follow interment.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019