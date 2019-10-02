Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-7661
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
3878 Highland Ave.
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
3878 Highland Ave.
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shannon KEHOE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shannon Rose KEHOE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shannon Rose KEHOE Obituary
Dear Mother, Loving Grandma, Beloved Sister and Aunt Age 60, died peacefully surrounded by family Sept. 30, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Cecil and Larene Kehoe, infant son Ricky, brother Michael and brothers-in-law Jeff Krasean and Ron Bringgold. Dear mother of Emily (Jared) Pesta, Nathan (Rochelle) Schwalbach, Margaret (Nick Bruton) Kehoe-Nash; loving grandma of Jayna, Elyza, Eli and Adelin; beloved sister of Pat Krasean, Kathy (Pat) Peterson, Tom (Ramona) Kehoe, Joan (Tom) LeTourneau, Maureen (Denny) Anthony and Colleen (Roy) Gillette, also many beloved nieces and nephews; former husband and friend Rick Schwalbach. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:30 AM St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake, MN, visitation 1 hour before the service. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. Luncheon to follow interment.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shannon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now