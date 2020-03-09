|
Of Hugo, Minnesota began the next part of her journey on March 6, 2020 at the age of 57. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, two daughters, her mother, brother and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father. Shari dedicated her life to her family and was a fierce advocate for those she loved. She will be remembered for her lush gardens, compassion for all animals and her love of comfortable jammies. Shari will be missed for her humor, unconditional love, the warmth she brought to this world and the wisdom she shared with those around her. Her celebration of life will be held at Trinity Church in Lindstrom on Thursday, March 12 at 11:00am. To honor Shari's memory, the family requests live plants in lieu of fresh cut flowers or donations to Twin Cities Public Television, Minnesota Public Radio, or Wisconsin Public Radio.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 9, 2020