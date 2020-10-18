1/
Sharlene M. (Foss) SWIFT
Age 75 of Farmington, MN Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 14, 2020 after a 2-year battle with breast cancer; 2 months before their 57th wedding anniversary. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law and brother, Nile Foss. She is survived by her husband Hugh, daughters, Kimberly (Curt) Flanegan, Jody Jensen and Kristine (Christopher) Benjamin; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 4-8 PM Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at White Funeral Home, 901 3rd St., Farmington, MN (651-463-7374), the O.E.S. Memorial Service will start at 7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Rd., Farmington, MN, with a visitation one hour prior to service at church. Interment Corinthian Cemetery, Farmington. www.whitefuneralhomes.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
