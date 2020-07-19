Age 79 of Stillwater, MN Passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. Sharon was a longtime resident of Stillwater and grew up at Oswald's Resort on Big Carnelian Lake. She enjoyed and spent her early years watching and caring for her many nieces and nephews. She loved all holidays spent with her family. Sharon also enjoyed search a word books and jigsaw puzzles. She was preceded in death by parents, Kenneth Sr. and Beverly; siblings, Kenneth Jr., Diana, Nancy, Dan, Janet and Larry. Survived by loving brothers, Allen (Mary), Robert (Trina), Mike (Nan), Chuck (Janet), Tom (Joy); sisters, Peggy (Dave), Jody (Randy); and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff in the memory care unit at Oak Park Senior Living. Graveside Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery.