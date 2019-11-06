|
|
Age 70, of West St. Paul Died peacefully on November 3, 2019 with her family by her side. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Anne Sommers. Survived by husband, Timothy J., children, Jennifer (Colin) Allen and James (Karen Schiefelbein); granddaughter, Darian Knack; brothers, Donald (Nanette) Sommers and Robert (Denise) Sommers; also a niece and nephews. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Friday, November 8 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Visitation at church 1 hour prior to Mass.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019