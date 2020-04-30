Sharon Ann (Selbitschka) MITCHELL
Age 58 Formerly of South St. Paul, MN Passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her Eagan residence with the care of her beloved daughter Amber and friend Mike Dahl. Sharon was one of the few to establish 40 years of employment at Wells Fargo. From working in the mailroom at the old Norwest Bank in SSP to becoming a Network Analysts at the Wells Fargo Retirement Center in Roseville. Sharon always held her head high and was very proud of her work ethic that she learned from her father. She enjoyed her time loving dogs, reading, doing crossword puzzles, watching the Vikings and listening to classic rock as she had a talent of remembering not only the artist, but the year it was recorded. She had collected every Beatle's album and loved Prince. Her favorite time during the last few years was to spend time with her Grand Dog "Roxy." Waiting in heaven are her parents Frank and Clara (Wilebski) Selbitschka. Survived by her daughter Amber; brothers Ted (Linda) and Gene (Deb) Selbitschka. Private family services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday (May 2, 2020) The service will be live streamed via Facebook on the Klecatsky's Funeral Home website. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in South Saint Paul. 651-451-1551

Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.
MAY 2
MAY
2
Service
11:00 AM
The service will be live streamed via Facebook
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
