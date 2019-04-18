Home

Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
View Map
Age 76, of Cottage Grove Beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother Born March 3, 1943 and passed away peacefully April 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by husband Darrel; son, Mark; grandchildren, Mitchell and Roxanne; parents; 1 sister; and 6 brothers. Survived by daughter, Cindy (Myron) Bailey; son, Jerry (Kim); 12 grand-children; 15 great grandchildren; 1 sister, Ideen Parks; brothers Dennis, Basil and Bryce (Geri). Worked for School District 833 for over 20 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved fishing, bowling, doing all kinds of crafting things and most of all being with her family. She will be greatly missed by her beloved family. Funeral 10 am Friday, April 19, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 – 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation starting at 8 am until the time of service. Interment Cottage Grove Cemetery. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 18, 2019
