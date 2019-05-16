Home

Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mathias Catholic Church
23315 Northfield Blvd
Hampton, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mathias Catholic Church
23315 Northfield Blvd
Hampton, MN
Sharon C. ENDRES

Sharon C. ENDRES Obituary
Age 77, of Hampton Passed away May 14, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Terry; parents, Erven and Lillian Hennen; siblings, Charles and Gordy Hennen. Survived by husband, Paul; daughters, Paula (Steve) Krekelberg, Margaret (Partner, Angela Sorum), Jaci (Paul) Eischen; 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Becky Scofield; brother, Howard (Ginger) Hennen; sister-in-law, Pat Hennen; other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, May 20, 11:00 AM at St. Mathias Catholic Church, 23315 Northfield Blvd., Hampton. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, from 2-6 PM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings AND one hour prior to Mass at church on Monday. Interment, St. Mathias Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 16, 2019
