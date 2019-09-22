|
Passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019, age 81. Preceded in death by parents, Clayton Kamp and Marcella Wutschke; sister, Diane; brothers, Keith, Ronnie, and Wesley. Survived by daughters, Bridget (Jim) Boettcher and Brenda (Dave) Reddick; 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara, Carolyn, Linda, and Mary; many nieces and nephews. Retired from 3M. Enjoyed retirement playing cards, sewing, traveling, and socializing with friends and family. Memorial Service Monday, September 23, 3:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Visitation 1:00 P.M.- 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019