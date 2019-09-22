Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Sharon D. BARTLETT

Sharon D. BARTLETT Obituary
Passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019, age 81. Preceded in death by parents, Clayton Kamp and Marcella Wutschke; sister, Diane; brothers, Keith, Ronnie, and Wesley. Survived by daughters, Bridget (Jim) Boettcher and Brenda (Dave) Reddick; 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara, Carolyn, Linda, and Mary; many nieces and nephews. Retired from 3M. Enjoyed retirement playing cards, sewing, traveling, and socializing with friends and family. Memorial Service Monday, September 23, 3:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Visitation 1:00 P.M.- 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
