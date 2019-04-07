Home

Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Sharon Joyce (LYNGHAMER) HOWARD

Sharon Joyce (LYNGHAMER) HOWARD Obituary
Age 85 of St. Paul's Eastside Died peacefully on April 3rd, 2019 She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, David. Survived by sons, David Lynghamer and Rick (Lori) Howard; daughters, Kimberly (Greg) Cordes, Jodi Howard and Shanna (Jake) Doiron; 7 grandchildren, Jonathan (Christina), Jessica, Joe, Noah, Jake, Samantha and Donovon; 2 great-grandchildren, Andy and Emily; sister, Carla Mertens; and many nieces & nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11AM-2PM on Saturday, April 13th at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St (Hwy 61), St. Paul. Thank You to the staff of the Homestead of Maplewood for the kind care you provided in the last 3 years.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
