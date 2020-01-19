Home

Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
Preston, MN
Sharon K. PEDERSON Obituary
Age 72 of Cottage Grove Formerly of Preston, Minnesota Passed away January 18, 2020, after battling cancer for 16 months. She is preceded in death by her father, Donald and mother, Margaret. Sharon is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Ron; children Chad (Carolee) of Woodbury, MN and Drew (Kimberlee) of Arlington, WA; and four grandchildren, Blake, Alexis, Reagan and Jett. The family is eternally grateful for the staff at Mayo Clinic, Norris Square, Health East Hospice and The Pillars Hospice Home. The amazing efforts, comfort and compassion provided by all who cared for Sharon were absolutely unmatched. You are all truly Angels on Earth. Visitation will be 4:00pm to 7:00pm, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 – 80th Street S., Cottage Grove, MN. Funeral service will be 2:00pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church in Preston, MN, with a reception following.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
