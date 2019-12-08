Home

Age 71 of Finlayson Passed away November 29, 2019 Survived by son, Dan (Sonya) Elling; daughter, Lori Elling; grandchildren Grace and Sophia Elling and Del Floyd; brothers Steve (Joleen) and Ken (Wendy) Kowalke; nieces Tracy (Nic) Jackson and Tara and Heidi Kowalke; nephew Blake Dullinger; four great nephews. Preceded in death by husband Gary Hagen, parents Otto and Eleanor (Heuer) Kowalke, stepmother Florence (Knorr) Kowalke. Visitation 10 AM with 12 PM memorial service at Peace Lutheran Church in Finlayson on Saturday, December 14, 2019. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
