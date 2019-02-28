|
Age 82, of Mahtomedi Passed away on February 25, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by children Kathy (Jeff) Blanck, Susan (Dave) Johnson, Marty (Jennifer), Steve (Kathy); 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; Herald Neau; Richard Austin; many other loved ones and friends. Memorial Service Friday (3/1) at 11am at Crossroads Church, 7955 Ivystone Ave S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at church. (651) 702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 28, 2019