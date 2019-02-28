Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon AUSTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon L. AUSTIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharon L. AUSTIN Obituary
Age 82, of Mahtomedi Passed away on February 25, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by children Kathy (Jeff) Blanck, Susan (Dave) Johnson, Marty (Jennifer), Steve (Kathy); 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; Herald Neau; Richard Austin; many other loved ones and friends. Memorial Service Friday (3/1) at 11am at Crossroads Church, 7955 Ivystone Ave S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at church. (651) 702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.