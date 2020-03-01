|
Age 76, of St. Paul Passed away on February 28, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, William & Jean; siblings, Mike, Dennis & Pat; and ex-husband, Joe. Survived by children, Joseph, Diane, Tony (Camille), Kelly (Erick) Willard; grandchildren, Brianna, Miranda, Dustin, Michael, Emily, Mary; siblings, Tim (Diane) Brennan & Colleen (Dave) Slattery; and sister-in-law, Judy Brennan. Sharon was a former employee of the City of St. Paul. She enjoyed spending her time with her family. She was an amazing, strong, no B.S., one of a kind woman. Funeral service at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B on Wednesday, March 4 at 2:00 PM. Visitation at the funeral home from 11 AM - 2 PM Wednesday. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020