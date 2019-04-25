|
|
Age 45, of South St. Paul Passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. Survived by her children Christina (Joe), Stephan and Gahret. Parents, Lynne (Gary) Emms and Lee McAdoo, sisters Nicole and Linda (Jeremy). Stepsister Heather (David) Emms and stepbrother Justin (Cassandra) Emms. Celebration of life will be held Friday April 26th from 1-4PM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7600 Cahill Ave. E., Inver Grove Heights, MN. 55076.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 25, 2019