Sharon L. ZIEGENHAGEN

Sharon L. ZIEGENHAGEN Obituary
Age 79 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully May 28, 2019. Sharon worked as a Nurse's Aide for over 28 years at Lyngblomsten Care Center, admired for her smile and happy disposition. Survived by husband, Paul; daughters, Carisa (Tim) Richner and Stacy (Brian) Drost; granddaughters, Holland and Kathryn Richner; other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 2:00 PM Friday, June 7th (gathering 1-2PM) at COMO PARK LUTHERAN CHURCH, Hoyt and Sheldon Aves., St. Paul. Reception following. Memorials to family or CPLC.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
