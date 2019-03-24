Home

Sharon Lee HOLMES

Sharon Lee HOLMES Obituary
Age 79 of Eagan and Hastings Passed away on March 21, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Herb and Fern Jacobsen. Survived by her brother, Keith (Dixie) Jacobsen; sister, Janeen Hollenkamp; four children, Francine (Scott) Burnett, Daniel Holmes, Tracy (Chris) Holmes, and Jody (Shelley) Holmes. She will be missed by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.WiseFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
