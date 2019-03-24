|
Age 79 of Eagan and Hastings Passed away on March 21, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Herb and Fern Jacobsen. Survived by her brother, Keith (Dixie) Jacobsen; sister, Janeen Hollenkamp; four children, Francine (Scott) Burnett, Daniel Holmes, Tracy (Chris) Holmes, and Jody (Shelley) Holmes. She will be missed by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.WiseFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019