Sharon Lynne CASSELMAN

Age 78, of St Paul, MN Passed away due to COPD complications on February 4, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. Sharon was born and raised in Beltrami, MN. She is preceded in death by mother Elva Helweg Viken and father Harold Helweg. Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Robert, children Megan (Rick) of Mendota Heights and Chad (Kate) of Eagan and 8 grandchildren Elizabeth, Kevin, Marcus, Neve, Matthew, August, Ophelia and Eleanore. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at Lakewood Chapel, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., MN on February 22 at 12PM. Visitation at 11:30 am. Burial will immediately follow the service at Lakewood Cemetery. Reverend Lisa Friedman will officiate. Memorials preferred to Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, AZ. chapelfuneralproviders.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
