Age 71, of Grand Rapids, MN Passed away August 6, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, Duluth, MN. Sharon was a former employee of 3M. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Thelma Christensen; brother Fred Christensen; and sister, Lois Kirschbaum. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Sara Christensen; sister, Shirley (Nick) Stoffel; two brothers, Jerry (Teri) and Glen Christensen; sister-in-law, Patricia Christensen. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.