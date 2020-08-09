1/
Sharon M. CHRISTENSEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 71, of Grand Rapids, MN Passed away August 6, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, Duluth, MN. Sharon was a former employee of 3M. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Thelma Christensen; brother Fred Christensen; and sister, Lois Kirschbaum. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Sara Christensen; sister, Shirley (Nick) Stoffel; two brothers, Jerry (Teri) and Glen Christensen; sister-in-law, Patricia Christensen. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews-Libbey Funeral Home & Cremation Services
520 NE 2nd Ave
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
(218) 326-4000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved