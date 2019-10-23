Home

Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
7600 Cahill Ave.
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
7600 Cahill Ave.
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Sharon M. (Beighley) MORTENSON Obituary
Age 78, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away on October 20, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Edith Beighley. Survived by daughter, Jodi (Bill) Schuman; sons, Eric (Teaira) and Matt (Mary); granddaughters Amanda Schuman, Kendra and Kelsey Mortenson. Memorial Service 11 AM Thursday, October 24th, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7600 Cahill Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the Service. Memorials preferred to Good Shepherd Church. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 23, 2019
