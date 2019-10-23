|
Age 78, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away on October 20, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Edith Beighley. Survived by daughter, Jodi (Bill) Schuman; sons, Eric (Teaira) and Matt (Mary); granddaughters Amanda Schuman, Kendra and Kelsey Mortenson. Memorial Service 11 AM Thursday, October 24th, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7600 Cahill Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the Service. Memorials preferred to Good Shepherd Church. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 23, 2019