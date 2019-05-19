Home

O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM
O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:30 PM
O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Age 59 of Stillwater Passed away peacefully May 16, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Harold Maw. Survived by loving husband of 41 years, Keith; children: Lisa (Michael) Nagel, Steve (Lisa), Jeffrey (John Bjoraker); grandchildren: Tyler and Brooke Nagel, Kendall and Karlie Rutkowski; goddaughter, Michelle Hanson; mother, Elizabeth Maw; siblings, Greg (Mary) Maw, Kate (Jim) Schroeder, Jim Maw; nieces & nephews; other loving family & friends. Memorial Service 5:30 p.m. TOMORROW Monday, May 20 at O'Halloran & Murphy-WOODBURY, 8700 Valley Creek Road, with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. until time of service. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
