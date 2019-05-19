|
Age 59 of Stillwater Passed away peacefully May 16, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Harold Maw. Survived by loving husband of 41 years, Keith; children: Lisa (Michael) Nagel, Steve (Lisa), Jeffrey (John Bjoraker); grandchildren: Tyler and Brooke Nagel, Kendall and Karlie Rutkowski; goddaughter, Michelle Hanson; mother, Elizabeth Maw; siblings, Greg (Mary) Maw, Kate (Jim) Schroeder, Jim Maw; nieces & nephews; other loving family & friends. Memorial Service 5:30 p.m. TOMORROW Monday, May 20 at O'Halloran & Murphy-WOODBURY, 8700 Valley Creek Road, with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. until time of service. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019