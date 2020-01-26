Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon COULTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Marie (Pike) COULTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Marie (Pike) COULTER Obituary
Age 77 Passed away peacefully in Forest Lake on Friday, January 24, 2020 while surrounded by her loved ones. Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; mother and father. She is survived by her daughter, Colette; son, Tom (Shawna); granddaughter, Shelby (Jordan Anderson); sister Barb Neeser and nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to Mass at the church on Wednesday. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -