|
|
Age 77 Passed away peacefully in Forest Lake on Friday, January 24, 2020 while surrounded by her loved ones. Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; mother and father. She is survived by her daughter, Colette; son, Tom (Shawna); granddaughter, Shelby (Jordan Anderson); sister Barb Neeser and nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to Mass at the church on Wednesday. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020