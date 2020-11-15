1/1
Sharon Marie (Barthold) PALAS
1938 - 2020
Our dear mother, sister, grandmother and friend, left the earth on November 9, 2020, following an extended experience of lung cancer and attendant disease. She did so with signature style, surrounded by family, in control, and calling all the shots to the very end. Sharon was born March 4, 1938, in Saint Paul, the eldest of five children -- a descendent of the very first French Canadian pioneer family to inhabit St. Paul. She was a trailblazing and accomplished real estate and mortgage professional who enjoyed travel, laughter-filled adventures and storytelling, fine wine, and the comforts of her beautiful lakeside home and Florida condo. She was a glamorous rule-breaker who consistently chose to view the world through rose-colored glasses, always with painted nails and red lipstick, beautifully perfumed and dressed to the nines. Sharon was the family historian and a preservation-minded keeper of detailed information, antiques, and unique objects. She was a beloved, inimitable matriarch and a crack shot with a rifle, to boot. She is survived by her children: Mark (Janet) Palas, Lisa Palas (Graham) Graham, and Kara (David) Mundale, her grandchildren: Grant Palas, Twig Graham, Peter and Ellie Mundale, her siblings: Carole Howe and David G. Barthold, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many dear friends — some of them lifelong. Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, a private service for family only will be held. She will be interred at the Oakland Cemetery, Marine on St. Croix. Gifts in her memory may be made to the Alina Health Foundation, Heart/Lung Endowment Fund. Condolences to her family may be sent c/o Roberts Family Funeral Home, 555 SW Centennial Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
