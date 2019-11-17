|
Of St. Paul Passed away on November 7, 2019 at the age of 61. She is survived by her daughters Wendy Hinrichs, Beth (Tyler) Bagley, mother Laverne Krummel, brothers Mick and Bob Krummel, along with nieces, nephews, and close friends. She is preceded in death by father Al Krummel and brother Jim Krummel. Celebration of Life following a private funeral will be held from 3-6pm on Wed, Nov 20th at Guldens Restaurant 2999 North US-61, Maplewood, MN 55109. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019