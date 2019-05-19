Home

Sharon May BARNES


Sharon May BARNES Obituary
Age 57, of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Michael and June Barnes. Survived by son, Michael; brothers, Christopher (Kathe), Rick (Machell) and Gary Barnes; nieces and nephews. Sharon was a US Army Veteran. Her greatest purpose and joy was in serving and caring for her son and extended family. Private family services were held. Memorials may be sent to Sharon Barnes family C/O Holcomb Henry Boom Purcell Funeral Home.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
