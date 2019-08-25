Home

Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
BETHESDA LUTHERAN CHURCH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
BETHESDA LUTHERAN CHURCH
2855 47th St. E.
Inver Grove Heights, MN
View Map
Sharon NELSON


1941 - 2019
Sharon NELSON Obituary
January 13, 1941 — August 22, 2019 She was preceded in death by husband Ronald of 56 years; parents William and Olive Frankfurth; sister Jackie (Roger) Hanson. Survived by three sons Douglas (Kathy), Greg (companion Kay) and Matt: 5 grandchildren Andrew (Kelly), Nicole (Matt), Ezekiel, Ty and Hannah; great grandchildren Taylor and Harper. She was a former teacher of the South St. Paul school district for over 30 years and had been a faithful member of the Bethesda Lutheran Church for many years. Funeral Service Tuesday, Aug. 27, 4:00PM at BETHESDA LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2855 47th St. E., Inver Grove Heights MN 55076 Visitation Tuesday 2:00-4:00PM at the Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
