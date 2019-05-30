Home

Immanuel Lutheran Church
104 Snelling Ave S
St Paul, MN 55105
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:30 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
104 Snelling Avenue S.
St. Paul, MN
Age 77, of Eagan, MN Died Thursday, May 23, 2019 with Dean, her husband and love of her life, at her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Nechville, in-laws, Wally and Shirley Olson, numerous cousins and beloved pets. Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 32 years, Dean; sister Susan Clark; sisters-in-law Karen (Mark) Shermer, Lorie (Mike) Cousineau, Deb Jevne; brother-in-law Randy Olson; cousins David Roszak, James Roszak, Tony (Dian) Roszak, Linda Roszak, Tim (Norma) Roszak, Butch (Barb) Stelmasik and many nieces and nephews. Sharon will be remembered for her gracious acceptance of life in a wheel chair, living with chronic pain and infection for 14 years without complaint, her love of her animals, gardening and music. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 1 at 3:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 104 Snelling Avenue S., St. Paul, MN 55105. Memorials preferred to animal rescue organizations.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 30 to May 31, 2019
