Age 71, of Woodbury Passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 surrounded by family. Sharon was born in Ashland, WI on September 16, 1947 to parents Rev. Russell & Nellie Walters. Being the daughter of a Reverend, she moved around a lot as a child. Sharon attended 2 years of Teacher's College in Rice Lake, WI and taught Elementary Education for two years. She then changed careers to become a financial worker. She met Bruce Rowell while he was an insurance salesman and they married on September 11, 1971 in West St. Paul. When their oldest son was born in 1974, Sharon stayed home to raise their three boys. After 17 years, she returned to the workforce, becoming a financial worker for Washington County until she retired in 2009. Sharon enjoyed reading, painting and doing crossword puzzles. She is preceded in death by her parents. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 47 years, Bruce; sons, Brett, Scott, and Chris (Michele); grandchildren, Nathaniel and Clara; brothers, Rev. Russ (Carolyn) of AZ, Randy of WI, Tim (Bonnie) of MN, Rick (Andi) of WI, and Rev. Ronnie (Susan) of WI; step-mother, Arloa Bannister of WI; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from Noon to 3:00 PM at the Cremation Society of Minnesota – St. Paul Chapel (1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul, MN). 651-789-0404
Published in Pioneer Press from July 17 to July 19, 2019