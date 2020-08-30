1/
Sharon REMORE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 71, of Cottage Grove Peacefully passed away on August 20, 2020. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; infant grandson Joseph; brother Dwight Myrdahl; and sisters-in-law Ann and Carol Myrdahl. She is survived by her loving husband Dave; daughter Lisa (Michael) Kopren; son Matt (Jen); and grandchildren Keagan, Aurelia, Jayden, Gretchen, and Rylan. Memorial gathering will be 4-7 pm, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved