Sharon REMORE

Age 71, of Cottage Grove Peacefully passed away on August 20, 2020. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; infant grandson Joseph; brother Dwight Myrdahl; and sisters-in-law Ann and Carol Myrdahl. She is survived by her loving husband Dave; daughter Lisa (Michael) Kopren; son Matt (Jen); and grandchildren Keagan, Aurelia, Jayden, Gretchen, and Rylan. Memorial gathering will be 4-7 pm, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.