O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home - Saint Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sharon "Sharie" (Stark) SKALLY

Sharon "Sharie" (Stark) SKALLY Obituary
Beloved Mom, Bayma/Grandma Sharie passed away from cancer surrounded by her children on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. She was born in Rush City, lived in Russell, earned a B.S. in Nursing from Augustana and settled in St. Paul. She worked in nursing for Ramsey County, Greater St. Paul Home Services, Episcopal Church Home, Living at Home Block Nurse, Rakhma, Inc., ending her career teaching at St. Paul College. Sharie is preceded in death by parents Theodore and Ethel Stark; and daughter Anne Marie. She was the beloved mother of Michelle (Jim), Rebecca (John) and Chad (Shannon); proud grandmother of Molly, Leif, George, Sage and Quin; and dear sister of David. Celebration of Life Open House on Sunday, June 23, 2-6 PM at O'HALLORAN & MURPHY, 575 South Snelling Ave. in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Rakhma www.rakhma.org. www. caringbridge.org/visit/sharieskally
Published in Pioneer Press from June 9 to June 12, 2019
