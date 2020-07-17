Age 75 of White Bear Lake Loving Mom, Sister, and Grandma Retired White Bear Lake emergency dispatcher. Survived by sons, Roger (Mary) and Shane (Tina LaBarre); brothers, Jack and Pat Nowland; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family and friends. Visitation 2-5PM on Sunday at Oakwood Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Rd E, Maplewood. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Church of St. Pius X, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com