1/
SharronAnn (Nowland) GUND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SharronAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 75 of White Bear Lake Loving Mom, Sister, and Grandma Retired White Bear Lake emergency dispatcher. Survived by sons, Roger (Mary) and Shane (Tina LaBarre); brothers, Jack and Pat Nowland; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family and friends. Visitation 2-5PM on Sunday at Oakwood Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Rd E, Maplewood. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Church of St. Pius X, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Pius X,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
2585 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN 55119
(651) 738-2198
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved