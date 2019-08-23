|
Maasusgai ("White Feather"), passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 21, 2019, in Hudson, Wisconsin. She was born in Portage, Wisconsin, and is an enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. Sharyn is preceded in death by son David Charles Green, parents Rev. Mitchell and Camille Whiterabbit, birth parents Murray Whiterabbit and Lilac Goodbear, brother Ronald Whiterabbit and niece René Whiterabbit Cutinella. Sharyn is survived by sisters Marlene (Harvey) and Elaine (Robert), brothers Forrest (Kathyleen) and William, sister Rhonda, niece Joanne, nephew Chad (Nichole), nieces Wendy, Heidi (Glenn) and Sharyn Camille, nephew Forrest Jr. and the beloved Decorah and Lincoln families. She is also survived by her beloved pets Kia Maria Manning and Rusty. Sharyn grew up at the Winnebago Indian Mission in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, and graduated from Black River Falls High School. She attended cosmetology school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and made her career in cosmetology at a salon in Edina, Minnesota. Sharyn turned to public service and began working for the Ho-Chunk Nation in the President's Office. In 1998, she ran for office and was elected to the Ho-Chunk Nation Legislature and served two terms as a representative of District V until 2005. She then served as an archivist for the Nation to preserve historical documents of the Ho-Chunk Nation relating to federal recognition and the original Winnebago Tribe of Wisconsin Constitution. Sharyn participated in many Indigenous causes including the 100 Year Memorial Ride to commemorate the Wounded Knee massacre. She was a Water Walker in 2011 and 2013. She served as a board member of the Elder's Lodge, an independent elder living community in St. Paul, Minnesota. She enjoyed meeting other Indigenous Peoples and international travel. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1 pm at All Nations Indian Church, 1515 East 23rd St., Minneapolis, MN. Bakken-Young River Falls 715-425-8788 www.bakken-young.com
