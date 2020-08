August 6, 1927 — August 8, 2020 Born in St Paul to Olive & Emmett Morrissey. Married to Robert J Hill on Oct. 25, 1947. Preceded in death by her husband; son-in-law Allen Payne; and sister Joan Doth. Survived by children Barbara Payne and Robert (Betty) Hill; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grand children. Sheila had a passion for reading and enjoyed collecting elephants. She and her sister Joan "the Morrissey sisters" enjoyed traveling to many destinations together; especially Ireland. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her. Private interment Fort Snelling. 651-645-1233