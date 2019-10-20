Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson Chapel
119 Central Avenue North
Buffalo, MN 55313
763-682-1363
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila SALONEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Elaine SALONEK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila Elaine SALONEK Obituary
Age 68, of Buffalo Passed away Wed., October 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by father, Raymond Martinson; brothers, John and James Martinson. Survived by mother, Marian Martinson; children, Julie (Dean) Dunnigan, Michelle (Trevor) Brummer, Brian (Stephanie) Salonek; 7 grandchildren; siblings, Mary (Wayne) Groth, Jeff (Annette) Martinson, Barb (Greg) Gerlach; John's significant other, Vicki Wallace; and other family and friends. Memorial service Tues., October 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at The Peterson Chapel, 119 Central Ave., Buffalo, MN. www.ThePetersonChapel.com Buffalo, MN 763-682-1363
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now