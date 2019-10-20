|
|
Age 68, of Buffalo Passed away Wed., October 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by father, Raymond Martinson; brothers, John and James Martinson. Survived by mother, Marian Martinson; children, Julie (Dean) Dunnigan, Michelle (Trevor) Brummer, Brian (Stephanie) Salonek; 7 grandchildren; siblings, Mary (Wayne) Groth, Jeff (Annette) Martinson, Barb (Greg) Gerlach; John's significant other, Vicki Wallace; and other family and friends. Memorial service Tues., October 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at The Peterson Chapel, 119 Central Ave., Buffalo, MN. www.ThePetersonChapel.com Buffalo, MN 763-682-1363
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019