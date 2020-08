10/31/1939 - 8/14/2020 Loving sister, aunt and great aunt, Sheila brought humor, creativity, the arts, music and playfulness into our lives. Artist and teacher; deep thinker and reader. Tender-hearted, caring, and honest; without pretension or vanity. Supported food coops, art coops, and progressive causes. Deeply loved and missed by all who knew and appreciated her. Born in Duluth; lived and died in St. Paul.









