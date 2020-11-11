81, of St. Paul Died as she lived, peacefully and gracefully, after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Larry, her parents Raymond and Dorothy (Montpetit) Stephens and very recently her younger siblings Michael Stephens (Karen) and RaeJean Stephens Malone (Terry) and best friend Joan Farley. She is survived by those she loved unconditionally; daughter and best friend Ann Folkman (Brian) and the people she adored most -- grandsons Sam and Jack, sister Jolene (Don) Twombly and brother-in-law Jerry Warkel. Sheila also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews and lifelong best friends. Sheila was an angel on earth who brought peace, joy, kindness, generosity, laughter and prayers to everyone she met. Her angelic soul, however, was never in conflict with her sense of adventure. In her work as an international travel agent, Sheila visited every country she could, including many trips to Russia where she fell in love with the people and their culture. She also served as the Minnesota Governor's Residence Manager where she welcomed dignitaries and community leaders with her gracious hospitality. We thank her dear caregivers at Lilydale Senior Living and the Hospice team from Our Lady of Peace who loved and cared for Sheila unconditionally. Special thanks to Rev. John Malone for his lifelong friendship and end-of-life blessings for Sheila. We will celebrate Sheila's beautiful life and soul once it is safe to do so. Please consider a memorial to Assumption Catholic Church, Convent of the Visitation School (www.visitation.net
) or the Carmelite Monastery (8251 Demontreville Trail N, Lake Elmo, MN 55042), all of which Sheila dearly loved. Please know the world is a kinder place because of Sheila.